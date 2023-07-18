Home » “It’s a hard defeat to swallow but I have to go on” – Corriere TV
Sports

“It’s a hard defeat to swallow but I have to go on” – Corriere TV

by admin
“It’s a hard defeat to swallow but I have to go on” – Corriere TV

«Today I’m not so satisfied, it’s hard to swallow. But these are the moments you work for every day, I’ve played many important matches but I didn’t win today. I lost against a great player and I have to keep going». Thus a moved Novak Djokovic during the awards ceremony after the final lost at Wimbledon against Carlos Alcaraz. «It’s not a good afternoon for me, congratulations to Alcaraz for the quality with which you closed the match. I thought I’d have problems against you on clay and hard, congrats on how you’ve adapted to grass. And it’s amazing what you’ve done with so little experience on this surface,” he added. «It’s never nice to lose games like this, but when the emotions have calmed down I will be very grateful. I’ve seen many matches fought, I remember the two match points against Roger Federer in 2019, so now we’re even,” concluded Djokovic.

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 4:36 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Olympics, tennis tonight: Djokovic for gold

You may also like

Tuesday’s gossip: Kane, Toney, Mbappe, Caicedo, Rashford, Palhinha,...

He threw a hockey stick at me, recalls...

Golden State Warriors, training camp deal per Jerome...

Victoria withdraws from hosting the Commonwealth Games

Chris Taylor’s Grand Slam Propels Dodgers to Victory,...

THE GOLDEN ERA OF ASHTON EATON BEGINS AT...

Chengdu Customs Enhances Efficiency for Universiade Travelers with...

Wimbledon winner Alcaraz was the first to secure...

the route of the sixteenth stage, a time...

The Chinese Huayou Team Makes History with Gold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy