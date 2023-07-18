“It’s a hard defeat to swallow but I have to go on” – Corriere TV

«Today I’m not so satisfied, it’s hard to swallow. But these are the moments you work for every day, I’ve played many important matches but I didn’t win today. I lost against a great player and I have to keep going». Thus a moved Novak Djokovic during the awards ceremony after the final lost at Wimbledon against Carlos Alcaraz. «It’s not a good afternoon for me, congratulations to Alcaraz for the quality with which you closed the match. I thought I’d have problems against you on clay and hard, congrats on how you’ve adapted to grass. And it’s amazing what you’ve done with so little experience on this surface,” he added. «It’s never nice to lose games like this, but when the emotions have calmed down I will be very grateful. I’ve seen many matches fought, I remember the two match points against Roger Federer in 2019, so now we’re even,” concluded Djokovic.

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 4:36 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

