(ANSA) – ROME, 08 APR – Lazio are the second strength of this championship. At the Olimpico he beat Juventus 2-1 and consolidated his position behind Napoli and with a good seven points advantage over that fifth place, currently held by Inter, which means staying out of Europe. Juve, on the other hand, can only hope to get back the 15 points that were taken away from them and which, if returned, would mean overtaking Sarri’s biancocelesti. The verdict is expected on Wednesday 19 April, meanwhile Lazio will also have the advantage of playing once a week compared to the others, not having the Cups.



The match winner of the evening is once again Mattia Zaccagni, as in the derby, but what delights the audience is not only the Biancoceleste’s goal but also the back-heel stroke, for the assist, provided by Luis Alberto, as good as he is moody but element which the team from the capital cannot do without, as well as Milinkovic Savic. (HANDLE).

