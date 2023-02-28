Noël Le Graët, in November 2022. CHRISTOPHE ENA / AP

At 81, Noël Le Graët resolved to resign from the presidency of the French Football Federation (FFF), Tuesday, February 28, during a meeting of the executive committee of the “3F”, the “comex”. This abdication comes fifteen days after the delivery to the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, of a damning audit report from the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research (IGESR). Also targeted by a preliminary investigation by the Paris prosecutor’s office for “sexual and moral harassment”, Mr. Le Graët returns, in an interview with the Monde, on his fall, his balance sheet, and affirms that the report of the IGESR will be challenged before the administrative court. His lawyer, Florence Bourg, also affirms to the Monde that a complaint will be filed for “defamation” before the Court of Justice of the Republic against the Minister of Sports for “manipulation of information”.

How did you announce your resignation this morning to the “comex”?

I said, without tremolos in my voice, the pride I had had in working at the FFF. All the members of the executive committee paid tribute to my, our record and were very complimentary. Although I’m not naive. The FFF has come a long way over the past twelve years. I surely have some responsibility in that too.

When did you make your decision to resign and what are the elements that convinced you?

The administrative investigation has just ended [le 15 février]. I don’t even know what’s in the inspection report. We had to wait for the end of the investigation and the final report. I didn’t think of leaving earlier. I suffered: when you take on the head all that I took at the beginning of January, in such an unfair way, I swear to you that you have to be strong, have a solid family. But I still struggled and was very unhappy from the 10th until the end of January.

You could have left earlier.

I had no reason to say, on January 10, ” I am leaving “. The timing was right. Nobody convinced me. I decided on my own to leave a while ago, a good month. I no longer had the desire, the courage, the will. There was an incredible beating. I knew I wouldn’t come back.

Was the threat of an investigation by the disciplinary committee brandished by the National Ethics Council of the FFF a factor?

I didn’t feel the knife, it’s funny. Or the knife is not well sharpened. It could have done me a favor if the Disciplinary Committee had been activated. By the time the investigation was opened and a decision taken, I might have stayed two more months. What have these people done for football?!

