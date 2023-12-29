«It’s all my fault»- breaking latest news

by Sports Editorial Staff

The president of Napoli, after the 0-0 draw with Monza at Maradona, says mea culpa: «I take all the responsibility». And on the referees: «Palladino and Mazzarri sent off, this is not football»

Surprise shot, cinema effect. With best wishes for a happy new year. Aurelio De Laurentiis sits in place of Walter Mazzarri in the post-match conference between Napoli and Monza. The Neapolitans did not go beyond 0-0, the defeat was probably avoided thanks to Meret who saved a penalty from Pessina in the second half. The Neapolitans are increasingly distant from the Champions League zone: they won seven points in the last 7 days of the championship and at the end of the match they received copious boos from the fans present in the stands of the Maradona stadium.

The faults and the market

The president puts his face to it: «Everything that has happened so far is solely my responsibility – he admits with evident serenity -. The blame must not go on the players or coaches, I take all responsibility. I have to apologize to the Neapolitans and the fans if we are where we are in the standings. But the championship is long and we will move on the market to make up for it. When I return from the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, so around January 24-25, I’ll see you on the sea, we’ll all have a nice dinner and I’ll tell you my point of view. Only those who experience various situations from the inside know the truth. This is what I wanted to tell you.”

The referees

All in one breath, with the clarity of someone who aims to shift attention from the profound crisis of performance and results experienced by the team that became Italian champions six months ago. De Laurentiis takes on the great burden of responsibility, but then also turns to the president of the Football Federation, Gravina, and the referee designator, Rocchi. He doesn’t make claims, he makes a very critical analysis: «I must ask Gravina and Rocchi to try to give a sense of fairness, but above all of spectacularity to Italian football. There is no fairness in the distribution of cards. I don’t want to talk about refereeing against Napoli, which also happened, just as there were against many others. But dear Rocchi, you cannot allow a referee to throw out both Palladino and Mazzarri. This is not football. It seems he had to use the tag at all costs to be respectable. Instead the card must be distributed fairly. It seems like oxygen isn’t reaching the brain after running so much, so I tell Rocchi that it’s time to make changes, like we do with footballers.”

