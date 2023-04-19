It’s always Jannik Sinner: he beats Schwartzman and is in the round of 16 in Barcelona. Now there is Nishioka

Jannik Sinner start over with one vittoria after the knockout in the semifinal a Montecarlo. The South Tyrolean, after the bye on the first round, advance to the round of 16 of the tournament Atp 500 Of Barcelona. Number 8 in the world and 4 in seeding, Sinner overtook the Argentine Diego Schwartzmannumber 48 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and 40 minutes.

Now he will face Yoshihito Nishioka who beat the Belgian David Goffin for 6-1 7-5. The 21-year-old from San Candido and the Japanese tennis player, 27, have never faced each other. Nishioka is the number 35 to the world, having achieved his best ranking in February in 32nd position.

In case of passage of the round, the blue derby could be re-proposed in the quarterfinals with Lorenzo Musettiwhich he will face Jason Kubler in sixteenths. From the winner of their match and from the one between Cameron Norrie e Pavel Kotov the opponent of the one who will win the match between Sinner and Nishioka will come out.