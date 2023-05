Tennis player Jiří Lehečka described his successful entry into this year’s Roland Garros as a great encouragement. The 21-year-old native of Mladá Boleslav defeated Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany 7:5, 1:6, 6:3, 3:6, 6:1 in the opening round and reached the 2nd round for the first time at the clay Grand Slam in Paris. He told Czech journalists after the match that he would like to follow up on the quarterfinals from this year’s Australian Open in the French capital.

