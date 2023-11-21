It’s back! Giovani Dos Santos would return to the courts in 2024

Giovani Dos Santos Set to Return to Professional Soccer in 2024

After a three-year hiatus from professional soccer, Giovani Dos Santos is set to make his return to the field in 2024. The former Barcelona player last played professionally in 2021, leading many to believe he had retired. However, Dos Santos is now poised to join the People’s League, sparking excitement among fans.

Dos Santos, who currently plays for the Águilas del América, will reportedly be joining the league alongside his brother Jonathan. Rumors began circulating after Dos Santos was featured in a social media announcement for the creation of the ‘El Legado’ team in the People’s League. The speculation was later confirmed by Dos Santos himself during an interview with Poncho De Nigris.

At 34 years old, Dos Santos’ return to professional soccer is highly anticipated. Fans are eager to see the talented player back on the field, and his participation in the People’s League is expected to be a major draw for the competition, which is set to kick off in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates on Giovani Dos Santos’ return to professional soccer.

