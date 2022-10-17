Original title: The show is smashed! Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in 1 minute and was blown away and got a yellow card

This game against Newcastle was very meaningful for Cristiano Ronaldo. Before the game, Ronaldo and De Gea received the commemorative trophy together, and the Portuguese had just scored the 700th goal of his club career. It was his teacher Ferguson who presented the trophy to Ronaldo. At that time, Ronaldo was smiling and looked very happy.

However, as the game went on, especially in the second half, Ronaldo couldn’t be happy anymore. First, in the 48th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sancho made a pass and scored with a low shot, but was whistled for offside when he receded and received the ball before, and the goal was invalid. Immediately after the screen turned, there was a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo gradually approaching Newcastle goalkeeper Pope, then took the ball away and pushed the empty goal to score.

After scoring the goal, Ronaldo frantically signaled to the referee that the goal was valid, but instead received a yellow card for touching the ball illegally. Cristiano Ronaldo believes that Newcastle defender Schall had previously passed the ball to Pope, and it should be considered that Newcastle has taken this free kick, so his own break should be considered a goal. However, it can be seen from the replay that after Schal touched the ball, the referee’s raised arm did not drop. Obviously, he did not think the game had resumed.

In the 54th minute, Ronaldo received a through ball from Fei B in the penalty area, his left foot shot missed the baseline, and Ronaldo also fell into the penalty area. It can be seen from the playback that at the moment when Ronaldo shot, Trippier made a contact with his supporting leg, which caused the Portuguese to be unable to maintain his balance, and fell to the ground while the shot was flawed, but the referee did not No whistleblower was given.

In the 72nd minute, Ronaldo was replaced by Rashford. Cristiano Ronaldo was obviously not happy with the process of the game, and he kept talking about it when he came off the court. After walking into the bench and sitting down, the Portuguese kept shaking his head. Indeed, the experience of scoring twice within 1 minute was blown invalid, and also losing a yellow card, for anyone can not be happy.

After the game, reporter Samuel Luckhurst said: “Manchester United really don’t have enough reliable scorers, they are missing a No. 9 player who only made one start in the Premier League last year, but has now recovered. Ronaldo’s performance today is very bad, Fee B is not in the state either.”

In this game, Cristiano Ronaldo played 72 minutes, and only 1 shot was not on target. 22 touches, 11 of 19 passes, a 58% success rate. 1 successful ground confrontation, 1 unsuccessful aerial confrontation, two offsides, received a yellow card. “SofaScore” scored 6.6 points, the lowest score in Manchester United. This season, Cristiano Ronaldo has played 8 times in the league, only 2 starts, with a total playing time of 340 minutes and 1 goal.

(King Douhua)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: