It’s official: Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season. “A true legend is gone”

Real Madrid e Karim Benzema they say Goodbye, now it’s official. The rumors had already been circulating for some time, but the declaration of the footballer at the Spanish newspaper’s grand gala Brand had boded well: “Saturday I have a game, tomorrow I train so at the moment I will be in Madrid. Why should I talk about my future? I’m from Real Madrid. There reality is different, is not what you read on the Internet”. Instead, a note from the Madrid club communicated the official farewell: “Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to put an end to his bright e unforgettable player phase for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends“, reads the portal.

The Algerian-born French footballer joined Real Madrid in 2009, aged just 21, and was a key player in the You meringues. In fourteen seasons in which he defended the symbol of the gods Blancoswon 25 titlesand record number for Real Madrid: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Championships, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups to his credit.

Benzema is also the latest winner of Golden Ball he was born in UEFA Player of the Yearin addition to being included in the FIFA FIFPRO Eleven and to have won the Pichichi Trophy 2022. Awards received after one of the most extraordinary seasons in Real Madrid’s history, especially in Champions Leaguein which the merengue captain was the absolute protagonist in the victory of the fourteenth Champions League in Paris, of which he was also the top scorer with 15 goals.

The French-Algerian is also the fifth player to wear the Real Madrid shirt several times, boasting 647 appearances, and is Madrid’s second all-time goalscorer with 353 goals. But the headlines don’t end there: the footballer is also Madrid’s second all-time goalscorer in both the league and the European Cup, and he is also the fourth goalscorer in Champions League in the history of the competition.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid was an example of behavior and professionalism and represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future. The Madrid supporters and all the fans from all over the world appreciated his magical and unique football which made him one of the great legends of our club and one of the great legends of world football Blanco also adding that “the Real Madrid it is and always will be his home and he wishes him and all his family the best in this new phase of his life”. Scheduled on June 6, at 12 at Real Madrid City, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to the player, with the presence of the president of Real Florentino Perez. At the moment – according to what is rumored – the team that could welcome the champion is theAl Ittihadformation ofSaudi Arabia.