It’s official, Messi at Inter Miami until 2025 – Football

“I am very happy to start this new phase of my career with Inter Miami and in the United States“: with these words, Leo Messi kicks off his new experience with Inter Miami. His arrival in Florida has been known for some time, this evening came the official announcement of David Beckham’s club with which the Argentine has signed a contract until June 2025. “It’s a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue this wonderful project Our aim is to work together to achieve the goals set and I look forward to contributing to this at my new club,” added the seven-time World Champion Ballon d’Or winner with Argentina last winter. Inter Miami are currently bottom of the East Division of Major League Soccer, the North American league, and will face Mexican club Cruz Azul at home on Friday in the Leagues Cup, which brings together American and Mexican clubs. The arrival of Messi, protagonist at Barcelona between 2004 and 2021, is the most significant event for Major League Soccer since that of Englishman David Beckham, now one of the owners of Inter Miami, at the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 “Ten years ago, when I decided to found a new team in Miami, I said I dreamed of bringing the greatest players in the world to this extraordinary city – Beckham’s words – players who share the same ambition as mine when I joined join the LA Galaxy to help develop soccer in the United States and build a legacy for the next generation of the sport we love so much. Today that dream has come true. I couldn’t be more proud to see a player of the caliber of “Leo join our club and I am also delighted to welcome a dear friend and his family to the club. Inter Miami. The next phase of our adventure begins and I can’t wait to see Leo take the field.”

