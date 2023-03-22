Home Sports It’s over at the age of 34: Mesut Özil ends his football career
Sports

It’s over at the age of 34: Mesut Özil ends his football career

by admin
It’s over at the age of 34: Mesut Özil ends his football career

Status: 22.03.2023 2:19 p.m

Former national soccer player Mesut Özil, world champion of 2014, has announced the end of his career.

The 34-year-old published a farewell message on social networks on Wednesday. His contract with the Turkish first division club Basaksehir FK is valid until the summer of 2023.

“After careful consideration, I declare my immediate retirement from professional football,” wrote Mesut Özil in English. “Over the past few weeks and months, and I’ve also suffered from a number of injuries, it’s become clearer and clearer that it’s time to leave the big football stage.”

Thanks to the clubs, not to the DFB

Özil ended his 17-year career in Turkey, first with Fenerbahce and then with Basaksehir. Before that, the native of Gelsenkirchen played for Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. He celebrated his greatest successes in club football at Real Madrid and Arsenal FC. Özil thanked his clubs as well “the coaches who have supported me and the teammates who have become friends.”

With Germany he became world champion in Brazil in 2014, played 92 international matches, mostly as a central game designer. However, he did not mention the national team or the German Football Association in his farewell message. During his noisy resignation from the national team after the preliminary round at the 2018 World Cup, he massively criticized the DFB leadership. Before the finals, Özil himself had been criticized for his photos with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

National coach Hansi Flick praised Özil in the highest tones after the end of his career: “Mesut Özil was one of our outstanding national players”said Flick on the homepage of the German Football Association (DFB): “He shaped the national team for almost a decade, culminating in winning the world title in 2014, to which he also played a crucial role.”

He really enjoyed working with Özil, “he had extraordinary skills, his technique and vision were outstanding”emphasized the national coach and added that Özil has “at its most successful time” to the “best soccer players in the world heard. “All of us at the national team wish him and his family all the best for the post-career period.”

It’s been a long time since Werder’s last win against Bayern Munich, but it was extremely spectacular: On September 20, 2008, the North Germans won 5-2 against the record champions.
more

See also  Messi's extra-time goal invalidated, French fans demand replay of final?The referee of the World Cup shows pictures to prove that--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

Man with “Hitlerson” jersey is German

Cristiano Ronaldo witnesses a mistake by a teammate:...

Pistoia-Fortitudo Bologna: a completely overturned race

DFL terminates game days: BVB can wait for...

Arena launches “Planet Water” brand campaign – Sport...

Lazio Rome: Police identify a fan with a...

Give the Ball to Bobby #22

The Chinese Football Association announced the list of...

Mesut Özil ends football career: Former German national...

Kangaroo leather for sports shoes, a bad story...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy