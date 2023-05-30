“It’s the End of the Strongholds”

breaking latest news – Center-right boom in administration. The government coalition wins in 5 provincial capitals in the ballot out of 7, while giving way Vicenzawhich passes by a whisker to the centre-left, e Terni where the civic has the upper hand (even if from the center-right area). The center-left also confirms the mayors of Brescia and Teramo.

A good result is looming for Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia also in the Sicilian capitalswhere voting took place in the first round.

In the first round, the government majority had wrested the mayors of from the centre-left Latina it is confirmed Sondrio, Treviso e Imperia.

Historic victory in Ancona

The center-right wins, surprisingly, ad Ancona and in the three Tuscan cities go to the ballot, Siena, Pisa e Massa. In the capital of the Marche region, for the first time in history a centre-right mayor was elected: è Daniele Silvetti who, with 51.7%, beats Ida Simonella (48.3%). TO Pisathe outgoing mayor Michele Conti wins the reappointment with 52.11%, against 47.89% of the centre-left challenger Paolo Martinelli.

The center-right also holds Siena, where Nicoletta Fabio beats, with 52.16%, the candidate Anna Ferretti (47.84%), representative of the centre-left. And, still in Tuscany, a Massa, where, with 54.4%, Francesco Persiani beats Romolo Ricci (45.6%). Winning centre-right also a Toastswhere Giuseppe Marchionna (54%) tears the Municipality away from the centre-left (Roberto Fusco stops at 46%).

A Vicenza, on the other hand, is the only victory for the centre-left, among the provincial capitals. The coalition led by the Pd tears the Municipality away from the center-right: Giacomo Possamai, with 23,416 votes, beats the outgoing mayor Francesco Rucco (supported by the center-right, Lega, Fratelli d’Italia, Forza Italia, civic votes; 22,916 votes).

Case ‘sui generis’ a Terniwhere the patron of Ternana Stefano Bandecchi, a center-right civic candidate, beats the candidate supported by the parties of the government coalition Orlando Masselli with 54.6% (45.4%).

© Aleandro Biagianti/ AGF A teller in municipal elections A teller in municipal elections



Center-right with a strong advantage in Catania

The centre-right mayoral candidate a Catania Enrico Trantino stands at 64%, according to a projection made known by Video Regione Sicilia. The centre-left candidate Maurizio Caserta has 26.4%.

James Tranchida, outgoing mayor of Trapani supported by civic lists, stands at 40% in the fifth projection made known by Video Regione Sicilia, which overturns the results of the exit polls and brings him closer to winning the office. Maurizio Miceli, candidate of the centre-right, has 37.5%. Followed by Francesco Brillante with 15.3% and Anna Garuccio with 7.2%.

The outgoing mayor of Ragusa, Giuseppe Cassì, who according to projections has collected over 60% electoral support, received a visit from his rival Riccardo Schininà in his electoral committee, which does not seem to go beyond 17%. Cassì is supported by five civic lists

Meloni: “It’s the end of the strongholds”

“We have obtained important confirmations, and some victories that could be defined as historic, such as in Ancona, confirm the fact that strongholds no longer exist and that citizens know how to make their choices, evaluating programs and people”, commented the president of the Council, Giorgia Melonion the results.

“The centre-right wins these administrative elections, it confirms its consensus among the Italians, its roots, its strength”, continues Meloni in a video message, “I want to thank all the citizens who have chosen to place their trust in the centre-right, which they rewarded our good governance, our proposals, our pragmatism”.

“It is a result that encourages us to go forward and do even better. I wish all the mayors who have been elected a good job. You will always find the government by your side”, added Meloni.

Salvini’s irony: “Excellent Schlein effect”

“There is no denying it: an excellent ‘Schlein effect'”, is the comment of the Northern League secretary Matthew Salvini.

“Extraordinary results for the League and the center-right throughout Italy, with historic victories in Ancona – the only regional capital to vote, which has always been administered by the left – and Brindisi, triumph in Tuscany with the reconquest of Massa, Pisa and Siena, awaiting the results of the first round in Sicily in which we are very confident”, adds Salvini.

Schlein’s bitter comment

“It is a clear defeat. They are administrative elections but they show that the wind in favor of the right is still strong”. The secretary of the Democratic Party said soElly Schlein at the end of the secretariat. In his opinion, “you don’t change in two months and change never passes through individual people. It will take a longer time to rebuild trust and to rebuild a new, competitive and successful centre-left”.

As for today’s vote, continued the dem leader, “it went badly in the capitals, better in the medium-sized municipalities. But I’ll say right away that the fact that the Democratic Party is the first party in the list vote it is no consolation for us because you cannot win alone, there is an alternative camp to rebuild to the right which is divided, but which at least presents unity when it comes to going to the vote”.

Go to the article