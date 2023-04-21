“It’s the right way” – breaking latest news

Of Marco Bonarrigo

Extended agreement with Toyota: will supply a fleet of over 50 hybrid and electric cars. A mural dedicated to the pink race has been inaugurated in Rome

The 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia, which starts on 6 May from Abruzzo, also wants to leave a strong cultural and environmental message along its 3,448-kilometre route. Unveiled yesterday, the mural by the artist Giulio Rosk Gebbia to embellish the Marconi station of metro B in Rome (gateway to a very lively neighborhood where two million people pass through a year) the first of many initiatives to involve the whole city in the pink party, from the center to the neighbourhoods declared Alessandro Onorato, Rome councilor for sport. On 28 May the last stage of the Giro will start a few hundred meters from this place and for Rosk, a street artist who has drawn in many cities around the world, the work is a permanent sign to celebrate athletes, the public and the route that crosses the our country, from north to south.

Among the objectives of the pink race is that of leave minimal traces of the passage of the caravan on the territory. The renewal until 2025 of the agreement with Toyota goes in this direction, which will offer Giro and Giro E (management, jury, medical cars, course inspectors) over fifty vehicles including five new bZ4X, the first electric integral with battery (Bev) with zero emissions. All the other cars will be full hybrids and plug-in hybrids and will travel in zero-emission mode over 54% of the time. For Luigi Ksawery Luc, CEO of Toyota Motor Italiathe partnership confirms the company's constant attention to the world of sport with the ambition to develop technologies and services that guarantee freedom of movement, going beyond the goal of zero emissions alone for a more sustainable, safe and inclusive society.

Per Urbano Cairo, president of RCS MediaGroup, the Giro decreases its emissions year after year and this agreement aims to bring the CO2 impact to zero in a major traveling sporting event. We are certain that the path marked out is the right one.