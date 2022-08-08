Original title: National fitness day training and police training is at the right time: Nantong Rugao border inspection station conducts sports training to stimulate the vitality of the team

In order to commemorate the successful hosting of the Beijing Olympic Games, every August 8th is the “National Fitness Day”. Aiming at the individual differences of the police, strengthening ideological tempering and practical training, and focusing on forging a high-quality immigration management police team with “four irons”.

“By carrying out military training competitions, we can stimulate everyone’s fighting spirit, and strive to create a working atmosphere where you dare to fight and win.” In carrying out military training activities, the station combined competition with daily military training, and established “Sprint + The long-distance running team organizes group running activities twice a week, so that everyone can experience the joy of sports in daily training, and conducts a running competition and a “4*100-meter” relay race every quarter, so that everyone can experience the pursuit of competition. Sports glamour. At the same time, the station also uses various sports software to organize online military training, invites special teachers to teach training precautions, and integrates the actual combat training program of the entire police into daily training, which effectively enhances the enthusiasm for training. In the second quarter, the actual combat training In the assessment, the pass rate of basic physical fitness is above 95%.

“Continuous regular exercise can build up a sunny and powerful character for yourself,” said Xu Jie, a policeman on duty at the station. Every quarter, the station organizes police staff to carry out rich sports such as “standing in setbacks, rushing three pieces of chess, woodpeckers, working together, and letting go of troubles”. “Heart” psychological counseling to help police officers find a way to adjust their emotions that suits them. Through a series of sports activities, the police staff can release pressure and relax in a relaxed and happy atmosphere, and cultivate a team spirit of mutual trust, encouragement and mutual support, so as to achieve the purpose of activating the atmosphere and strengthening communication. “Such an activity not only entertains the body and mind, enhances the ability to withstand pressure, but also strengthens communication among colleagues, and improves the adaptability and adjustment ability of police officers.” said Hu Jian, director of the station’s office.

"Through regular physical exercise, you can keep yourself in a good state of mind," said Ye Kai, a police officer in the station's office. On the basis of the centralized organization of the police to carry out physical exercise in the whole station, the station also combines the interests and characteristics of the majority of the police, divides it into zero, and forms 8 interest groups, including basketball, football, table tennis, badminton, billiards, and long-distance running. Every police employee can identify their own interests and realize full coverage of physical exercise. By carrying out various forms of physical exercise, the police staff's spare time life has been effectively activated, and the vitality of the police battalion has been further stimulated, so that everyone can relax physically and mentally, release pressure, and always maintain full enthusiasm for work and a good mental state.

