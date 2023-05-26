Home » It’s time for the return of the Czech coach, Dědek thinks. There is no need to shave heads right away, responds Šlégr
It’s time for the return of the Czech coach, Dědek thinks. There is no need to shave heads right away, responds Šlégr

Only five minutes have passed since the end of the Czech national team at the World Cup, and the owner of Dynamo Pardubice, Petr Dědek, who is very active on social networks, has already typed out a short and sharp text on his Twitter: “It is time for the return of the Czech coach.” He thus sent a clear message to the Finnish coach of the national team to Karim Jalonen. At last year’s premiere, he led the Czech Republic to bronze medals after ten years, but this year the representatives did not defeat a single strong opponent. In the quarterfinals, they lost 0:3 to the USA and finished eighth.

