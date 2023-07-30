It’s time to try Devold’s summer outdoor clothing wool

Is wool suitable for summer outdoor clothing? The spontaneous answer could be “no”. However, for Devold of Norway, it’s a no-brainer to change even the most skeptical. The Norwegian functional clothing specialist it doesn’t just shape this natural fiber for sportswear. The company’s product designers explore the limits of what is possible and find a perfect fit for wool clothing. The brand is on solid foundations thanks to a long experience. For just under 170 years, Norwegians make clothing from wool because it provides protection and comfort for the wearer on the gowhatever the weather.

It’s time to try Devold’s summer outdoor clothing Nibba Pro Merino wool

The Nibba line from Devold is a classic and has made a name for itself thanks to its material properties and the proven construction: mid-layer garments are made from 100 percent merino wool and impresses with its excellent warmth-to-weight ratio. So it stands to reason that Devold is expanding the Nibba Pro Merino collection for the summer with new pieces: short sleeve T-shirt for men and women, zip neck for women.

The collection was originally developed for high altitude excursions, where temperatures can change rapidly. Because their extraordinary construction is synonymous with versatility.

Function: 17.5 micron fine merino wool is used for the exterior. For the interior, the products of the Nibba Pro line use 20.5 micron merino wool. This soft material, the brushed merino wool on the inside, gives the shirt excellent insulating propertiesas the fabric allows warm air to circulate close to the body.

Another highlight of the Nibba Pro construction are the differently aligned inserts of the fabric panels that ensure maximum mechanical elasticity and therefore as natural as possible. In this way, designers can do without using synthetic elastic inserts. The shoulder portion is reinforced to provide greater abrasion resistance in this high-wear area, where backpack shoulder straps usually rub.

Devold NIBBA PRO MERINO JKT HOOD WMN

Devold Nibba is a range of baselayer and midlayer garments with effective moisture management and an excellent warmth-to-weight ratio, made from 100% merino wool. The collection is developed for hiking at altitudes where the temperature can change rapidly and therefore absorption and breathability in all layers is just as important as insulation.

The mid layers have a soft brushed merino inner layer, with excellent insulating properties, as the brushed inner/fabric provides great space for warm air to be retained and circulated.

Devold NIBBA PRO MERINO VEST WMN

The Devold Nibba pro Merino jacket and gilet are designed to follow the movement of your body, the fabric is cut on the bias for natural flexibility and stretch. The jacket and gilet are designed to be worn on long hikes with a backpack, with easy access to a roomy chest pocket.

Chest pocket with zip. Polo neck. Fitted hood. Two-way front zip with chin guard. Thumbholes.

– Brushed interior provides extra comfort and insulation.

– High warmth to weight ratio.

– Moisture absorption.

– Naturally odor resistant.

– Excellent freedom of movement.

Devold NIBBA PRO MERINO JKT HOOD for women and men – Price €249.00

Devold NIBBA PRO MERINO VEST for women and men – Price €195.00

