ITTF announced the latest world ranking Ma Long Chen Meng returned to the top three in the singles world – yqqlm

Original title: ITTF announces the latest world ranking Ma Long Chen Meng returns to the top three in the singles world

The ITTF announced the latest world rankings yesterday, and the Chinese Olympic champions Ma Long and Chen Meng both returned to the top three in the singles world. In this way, Guoping once again won the top three seats in the men’s singles and women’s singles world.

Although Fan Zhendong was upset and missed the men’s singles semi-finals in the WTT China Macau station last week, he still continued to occupy the top spot in the men’s world with 9375 points; Wang Chuqin, who won the men’s singles championship at the WTT China Macau station, has increased With 1,000 points, he continues to rank second in the world with 5,675 points; Grand Slam Ma Long won the runner-up in WTT Macau, China, and scored 700 points, surpassing Japan’s Haramoto Tomokazu, and rose to third in the world with 4,590 points.

In terms of women’s world rankings, Sun Yingsha, the “little devil” of national table tennis, holds the first place with 9520 points. The second is Wang Manyu, who won the championship last week. She currently has 7010 points. Chen Meng won the silver medal at the Macau station, with 700 points in the account. She surpassed her teammate Wang Yidi with 5765 points and rose to third in the world. (Guangzhou Daily All Media Reporter Yang Min)