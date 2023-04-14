Home Sports Ituma: from Bovisasca to volleyball, the sad tale of ‘Titu’.
From a small oratory in Bovisasca to the Champions League with Novarathrough the national youth teams with which he had won the European Under19 gold in 2022 as mvp. It had all the contours of a fairy tale that of Julia Itumathe volleyball player 18 year old of Nigerian origin found dead Thursday morning in Istanbul. And she, on the other hand, has turned into a tragedy without explanations, where the agonizing agony of the many people who have known and appreciated her remains.

She was very polite and private“, Danilo Turoti tells ANSA, the president of the San Filippo Neri sports club where ‘Titu’, as her childhood friends called her, had started playing volleyball at the age of 11 after her first experiences with basketball. “She was beautiful and good – Sister Luisa recalls -, here they understood that he had talent and made his way. She often ran around here with her mother, they drank together at the fountain and then Julia entered the gym for training “.

A pain that also overwhelms Club Italia, the federal academy that discovered her almost by accident in 2018 – the team was in the second division, they didn’t play in the youth tournaments – and where Julia played until last summer, until she moved to Novara. At the Pavesi Center Julia is remembered as a concrete and punctual girl, with few crickets on her mind, very focused on the goals to be achieved and a strong determination. With good scholastic performance: after 4 years at Itis Ettore Conti in Milan he was preparing to graduate in a private institution in Novara.

Con behind her a very present and affectionate family: Elisabeth, her mother, Vanessa, her older sister, and her little brother – now 15 – often sat in the stands to cheer her on. And no one can understand what happened.

Not even her former teammates, all in shock: some, engaged in a school trip, have been warned by the managers of Club Italia; others, on the other hand, because they are busy in class and therefore unreachable on the phone, they learned the news with lightning speedfrom social media and information sites. The athletes, left shocked and in tears before the end of the lessons, they will be assisted by the psychologist who usually follows all the girls of the federal project to make sense of this misfortune which has no sense.

