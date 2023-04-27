Iuliano’s foul on Ronaldo turns twenty-five on the day of Inter-Juve- Corriere TV

It was 26 April 1998, exactly 25 years ago when one of the most famous episodes of Serie A happened. Juventini, but above all Interisti, still remember this date: it was a very tense period between the two teams, Juventus-Inter were played at the Delle Alpi stadium (the two teams expected on April 26 in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final at San Siro).

There were four days to go until the end of the championship and the two clubs were separated in the standings by just one point: the challenge was practically a Scudetto challenge.

Juventus took the lead on the 21st minute of the first half through Del Piero. in the 25th minute of the second half the fact that will go down in history: Ronaldo pounces on a ball in the Juventus penalty area, Iuliano is on him, they collide and the Inter player ends up on the ground. The referee Ceccarini doesn’t whistle for the penalty foul, but lets it continue. The action ends shortly after in the Nerazzurri area: West collides with Del Piero. This time Ceccarini whistles: it’s a penalty. But it’s chaos on the pitch.