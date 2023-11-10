Iván Alonso: The New Sports Director of Cruz Azul!

Cruz Azul: Goodbye to the Perez Rabbit! The Machine already has a new sports director

After the departure of legendary goalkeeper Jesus Corona, known as “Conejo” Perez, Cruz Azul has been on the hunt for a new sports director. Reports speculate that Uruguayan former soccer player Iván Alonso is the main candidate to step in and take on the role at the Mexican club.

Alonso, who had a successful career as a striker, playing for teams such as Nacional, River Plate, and Monterrey, has been rumored to be the chosen one to fill the shoes left vacant by Perez’s departure.

The potential move has fans and analysts speculating on whether Alonso could be the solution that Cruz Azul needs. The team has experienced a lackluster performance in recent seasons and will be looking to Alonso to bring fresh ideas and leadership to the club.

While the official announcement is yet to be made, the anticipation and excitement for Alonso’s potential appointment is palpable among the supporters of Cruz Azul. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

