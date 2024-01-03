Ivan Leko in the picture as Standard’s new trainer

© BELGIUM

After the dismissal of Carl Hoefkens, Standard is looking for a new coach and one of the men in the picture is Ivan Leko (45).

The Rouches would prefer to appoint someone who has experience and is free, and that is the case with Leko. As a trainer, he already made Club Brugge champion (2018), and he won the cup with Antwerp (2020). But at the end of October, the Croat was fired in his own country at Hajduk Split. Let’s wait and see whether things work out with Leko or whether they (have to) go for one of the other candidates in Liège.

The new T1, with whom Standard wants to go to Marbella on Saturday for an internship, may have to do without Steven Alzate (25) in the coming months. The English club Brighton, which rents him out, is considering selling the Colombian midfielder this month, because his contract expires in June and can leave for free. It therefore offers it here and there. Alzate missed the last matches due to an injury and is still out for a few weeks, he is now also in England to recuperate.

