article by Nicholas Pucci

The story of Ivan Udodov, the Soviet lifter who took gold in the bantamweight category at the 1952 Helsinki Olympicsthe first in which athletes flying the hammer-and-sickle flag took part, is truly incredible.

It should be premised that the sporting parable of this big boy born on May 24, 1924 in the Donets Governorate, in present-day Ukraine, is obviously strongly conditioned by the historical context in which it develops. Yeah, why Udodov in 1941, little more than 17 years old, was arrested and interned in the infamous Nazi concentration and extermination camp of Buchenwald. Four years later, when Soviet troops liberate the camp, Ivan is nearly starved to death, unable to walk at all and thin to the point of weighing only 30 kilograms. Udodov began weightlifting in the autumn of 1945, by order of his doctor and as part of a recovery program, soon becoming one of the best lifters among the gallweights.or (under 56 kilograms) of his country. And the results support his commitment.

In 1949 Udodov, in fact, was able to compete at the highest level in his homeland for the first time, taking second place in the national championships, and then in the following three years to be the best of all by collecting as many consecutive titles. And inevitably, with the USSR finally admitted to the five-circle arengo, deserves to be called up for the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

At the Messuhalli Hall it competes on July 25, and Udodov, despite having no precedent in international competitions, in truth plays the role of favorite to the gold medal. The year before, at the World Cup in Milanin a competition also valid as the European Championship and which saw Ettore Amati excel ahead of the Finn Arvo Vehkonen and the Yugoslavian Andrija Malec, the Iranian Mahmoud Namdjou prevailed, beating his compatriot Ali Mirzaei and the Egyptian Kamal Mahgoub Mahmoudand it’s really them, with the exception of the blue and the Balkans who are not present, just as the reigning champion, the American Jo DePietro, is not in the match. Udodov’s main opponents on the Finnish platform.

We start with the slow press, and Ali Mirzaei, with a 95 kilogram lift, is the strongest of the lot, preceding the same Udodov and Namdjouwho lift 90 kilograms, as well as the Filipino Pedro Landero and the German Joseph Schuster, then destined to relegate in the standings.

A snatch of 97.5 kilograms, a new Olympic record, allows Udodov to leap to the lead of the competition, pairing Mirzaei who does not go beyond 92.5 kilogramsand if Namdjou remains in contention in his breakthrough by lifting 95 kilograms, Mahgoub Mahmoud and South Korean Kim Hae-Nam also make up for it, both with two lifts of 95 kilograms.

Everything is decided, as it is logical, with momentum, and here Udodov, setting another Olympic record with 127.5 kilograms, goes on to take the gold medal with a total of 315 kilograms, a new world record, leaving the two Iranians to battle it out for the other two steps of the podium. And finally the honor of finishing in second place belongs to Namdjouwho throws 10 kilograms more than his compatriot, 122.5 kilograms against 112.5, with Mirzaei forced to settle for the third coin, however realizing a double exploit that Iran will only succeed in London in 2012 when, among the super heavyweights, Behdad Salimi-Kordasiabi and Sajjad Anoushiravani Hamlabad occupy the first two places.

Ivan Udodov, which is as well the first Soviet lifter in history to win a gold medal at the Olympicswill still achieve great results, for example a gold at the 1953 Stockholm World Championships again in the bantamweight category and two silvers at the 1954 Vienna and 1955 Munich World Championships, this time in the featherweight category (under 60 kilograms), but what is certain is that, at least in his case, never more than death was life’s friend.