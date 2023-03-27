Get married in 2022 Love has no age. And Ivano Marescotti, who passed away on Sunday 26 March, knew it well. Just on the day of his death he would have celebrated the first wedding anniversary with his third wife, Erika Leonelli. She, twenty-seven years younger than him, was a couple with the actor since 2017 and, last year, after Ivano’s retirement from the scene, she decided to swear eternal love.

The city of Ravenna Leonelli still deals with legal affairs in a company in Ravenna, a city that was very dear to the two since they fell in love right there. If for Erika it was the first marriage, for the actor it was the third marriage.

The wedding in dialect The wedding between the two took place at the Ecomuseum of marsh herbs in Bagnacavallo: here old marsh grass artifacts woven by hand by Marescotti’s father, Amleto, are kept. And the ceremony was celebrated in the Romagna dialect.

The “best” wedding “I hope it will be the last marriage – Marescotti had joked on their wedding day -. What was different from the previous ones? Certainly the wife. The last one is always the best”. Marescotti had fully taken over the leadership of the theater school, the TAM, in Marina di Ravenna