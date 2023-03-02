Home Sports Ivey calls a timeout that didn’t exist and the Bulls fly out to the Pistons
by admin
Flying victory for the Bulls who beat the Pistons 117-115.

With 9.7 seconds to play, Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey, with Detroit down by two, decides to call timeout. But since the timeouts for the Pistons had ended, a technician was called. LaVine scored the +3 free and DeRozan, again from the free line, made the winning free throws.

For Chicago 21 by DeRozan, 12 by Vucevic, 5+10 by Beverley, 41 by LaVine, 11 by Williams, 14 by White.

Per Detroit 34 Bogdanovic, 18 Ivey, 11 Hayes, 11 Burks, 19 Diallo.

