Disastrous first day: Vallorco and Colleretto collapse with three goals to the passive The Rivarolese has succumbed to Tosoni’s orange: “Only the three points are good”

IVREA

On the first day of Group B Promotion only Ivrea and Quincitava smiled, both victorious 1-0. The orange at Rivarolese and the nerostellati at home with the Turin side of Carrara 90. Defeats both Colleretto and Vallorco, both with three goals. Returning to the teams that won in the first 90 ‘, the coaches of Ivrea and Quincitava, respectively Giampaolo Tosoni and Marco Vernetti, accept the score, but are not satisfied with the game expressed or rather, the players should have done much more.

«When you analyze the progress of a match – explains Tosoni – you always have to deal with the opponent too and on Sunday the Rivarolese didn’t give us much. But we, apart from the goals, a post and an opportunity, did not produce anything else. Too little for a team that I hope will be able to play a better game starting from the next matches. The goal is to command the game for at least an hour and not do it only at times as we did against the Rivarolese. The team has in the ropes the ability to play the game for an hour of play and we have to work so that this can happen soon ».

«Winning is good because it allows you to work better during the week – continues the Ivrea coach – but it is equally important to analyze how the victory came and the quality of play expressed. We are just at the beginning, there is time to improve. So I save the three points, but not the performance of mine ».

Marco Vernetti, Quincitava coach, also rejoices for the success, but not for the game, very close, as a philosophy to his colleague Tosoni: it concerns, for example, the tackles won, the aerial duels on the corners and on the second balls, where we weren’t always careful – says Vernetti. For example, we hit seven corners and we weren’t dangerous: these are aspects on which we will still have to work a lot. As well as the attitude of the first half was not the best, indeed. I know the team’s values ​​very well and we can do better than how we played against Carrara 90 ».

“I don’t like talking about individuals – he continues – but then we must admit that the new players still have to understand the mechanisms: against Carrara 90 in attack Cristiano Yon must refine the agreement with his teammates, the same goes for Capussella, an affinity that there is already, for example, between Vignali and Nicolasi. As for the debuts, Giusti is committed, but he can still improve ».

«The team wants to work and I’m happy with this mentality – concludes Vernetti -. In the next matches it will be necessary to try to see progress also in terms of play and concreteness in the last sixteen meters, already during the first half ». –

Loris Ponsetto