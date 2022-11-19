IVREA. After the break of the National Serie B Championship on 13 November to allow the victorious match of the Azzurri national team against Australia to take place, we are back on the pitch to give life to a really interesting and hard-fought tournament that has given emotions and many surprises.

On Sunday 20th November teams will regularly play on the sixth day of the first leg and the players from Ivrea will be on stage within the friendly walls of the “Diego Santi” of San Giovanni; kick-off at 14.30, against the Ligurians of Savona Rugby.

The fifteen Eporediese coached by Chris De Meyer has shown, in this first part of the season, that he has acquired the certainties necessary to face any opponent without any awe, winning with merit at home against the tough Olbia and away against the strong Varese.

A match not to be underestimated against the Ligurians: «It is true that Savona currently occupies the last position in the standings – comments sporting director Alessandro Ghitalla – but they met all the top players in the class. He has never disfigured and now he wants to collect important points, it’s a heavy team that plays on the edge of the regulation, we shouldn’t be intimidated, we play at home and this will have to be our strength».

The other matches of the day: Olbia 192 – Bergamo 1950, Amatori & Union Milano – Lecco, Varese – Amatori Novara, Amatori Capoterra – Unione Monferrato; rest Piacenza.

Classification: Amatori & Union Milano 25 points, Amatori Capoterra and Unione Monferrato 19, Lecco 14, Piacenza 11, Ivrea 9, Bergamo 1950 8, Varese 5, Amatori Novara 4, Olbia 2, Savona 1.