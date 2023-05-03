J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 The Latest Joint Shoes Are Coming Soon

The well-known Latin singer J Balvin and Jordan Brand cooperated for the first time in 2020. They first launched the Air Jordan 1 joint shoes, and launched the Air Jordan 2 joint shoes last year. Recently, it was reported that the two parties will launch the Air Jordan 3 in September 2023. Brand new shoes.

According to the two major intelligence accounts zSneakerHeadz and Brandon1an pointed out that the latest joint project of the two parties will use Air Jordan 3 as the base. It is understood that the color combination is “Multi-Color/Multi-Color/Multi-Color”, which means that J Balvin will show again Wild aesthetics, injecting various colors in one fell swoop to sway personal creativity, in addition, peripheral clothing such as leather vests and woven jackets will also be launched simultaneously.

The latest J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 joint shoes are expected to officially land in Nike SNKRS and Jordan Brand designated stores in September this year. Interested readers please pay attention.