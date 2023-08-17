J-Rod’s Heroic Performance Leads Mariners to Victory

J-Rod Puts the Team on His Shoulder with a Day to Remember

KANSAS CITY – Julio Rodríguez had an outstanding performance on Thursday afternoon, single-handedly leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Rodríguez’s remarkable performance included a career-high fifth hit of the game, as well as his 20th home run of the season.

The Dominican outfielder’s three-run homer, which traveled a whopping 438 feet, lifted the Mariners to a much-needed win against a tough Royals team. Rodríguez’s home run also made him the first player in franchise history to hit at least 20 home runs in his first two seasons.

Rodríguez wasn’t done there, as he also played a crucial role in driving in all of Seattle’s first five runs of the game. His outstanding contributions at the plate tied a career high. In addition to his hitting prowess, Rodríguez also stole three bases during the game.

Over the four-game series, Rodríguez displayed his exceptional skills and consistency at the plate. He finished the series with an impressive 12 hits in 21 at-bats, including one home run and three doubles. He also drove in a total of 11 RBIs and stole three bases, while only striking out four times.

Notably, Rodríguez’s nine hits in the last two days set a new record for the most hits in a two-game stretch during the current MLB season. Additionally, Rodríguez joined an elite group of players in franchise history who have recorded four hits in consecutive games.

Rodríguez’s outstanding performance also extended beyond Thursday’s game. He played a pivotal role in Wednesday’s victory, driving in the decisive run in the ninth inning. This helped secure the win as Matt Brash closed out the game, earning his second save.

With the win, the Mariners improved their record to 66-55, putting them 11 games over .500. They are now just half a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Julio Rodríguez’s remarkable performance on Thursday showcased his exceptional skills, making him a key player to watch for the Mariners as they push for a playoff spot in the remaining games of the season.

