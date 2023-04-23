Home » Ja Morant defends Dillon Brooks: Everyone would like someone like him in the team
Ja Morant defends Dillon Brooks: Everyone would like someone like him in the team

Ja Morant, who had a 45-point, 9-rebound, 13-assist try in the Grizzlies’ loss to the Lakers in Game 3, defends teammate Dillon Brooks, who was sent off for a hit on LeBron James.

“He is a great warrior. The opponents, as much as they don’t love him, would always like to have someone like him in the team, for the energy he brings, for what he does and for the spirit with which he takes the field ”.

Morant then spoke about the match: “I think we won the last three quarters by double figures, so obviously the first one penalized us….I feel quite good, some things have to be faced and tolerated. … In the fourth quarter, I was just trying to win the game. I did quite well, I scored a lot of shots but I wasn’t able to help the team overcome the obstacle”.

The Grizzlies scored just 9 points in the first 12 minutes, their lowest score ever in a quarter in the playoffs.

