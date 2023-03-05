It’s three in the morning, I Morant he has returned from the defeat of his own Memphis Grizzlies against Denver and is consoling himself in a nightclub. Start a live broadcast Instagramis drunk and after a few seconds shows millions of fans a pistol. The video continues, then a few minutes later the account is deactivated. But now it’s too much damage: the latest deplorable behavior of And Morant it has already been seen and filmed. It is the lowest point, hopefully, of the parabola of the star Nba. The Grizzlies have agreed to suspend their guard for at least the next two games. The league has announced that it has opened an investigation: based on NBA rules, he could be fined or suspended again.

Ja Morant will be sidelined (and without salary) for matches against Clippers e Lakers, both in Los Angeles and both crucial in the playoff race. The basketball player then tried to apologize with a statement: “I assume the full responsibility of my actions of the night just passed: I apologize to mine familyto my companions, to the coachesai fans and to the entire Grizzlies organization. I will take time away from the team to ask for help and work to learn more suitable methods to live together and better deal with it stress and look carefully at my personal well-being.”