Ja Morant (Memphis) made his comeback tonight against Houston

Ja Morant (Memphis) made his comeback tonight against Houston

Suspended eight games by the NBA for brandishing a gun in a video on Instagram, Ja Morant was back overnight from Wednesday to Thursday after serving his sentence. The Grizzlies point guard played 23 minutes in his team’s success, second in the Western Conference, against Houston (130-125).

Morant (23) had 17 points, Memphis’ third-best total, behind Jaren Jackson Jr (37 points) and Desmond Bane (20 points). He also stood out with 4 rebounds and 5 assists. A rather positive recovery therefore, after 20 days away from the parquet floors.

