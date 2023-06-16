Ja Morant: NBA suspends Memphis Grizzlies guard for 25 games over gun incidents

Ja Morant was drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the NBA”.

His return is subject to completing an NBA programme that “directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behaviour”.

Morant was suspended for eight games after the initial incident in March.

On that occasion, a video showed the All-Star guard, who was the second overall draft pick in 2019, holding a gun in a Colorado nightclub, after which he apologised and said he would “get help”.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” he added in a statement.

Morant said he is “committed to continuing to work on myself” after the latest incident, when during a live broadcast on Instagram he posed with a gun in a car with several other individuals as they left a social gathering in Memphis.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me,” Morant said.

“This is a journey and I recognise there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions.”

The 2023-24 NBA season begins in October, with each team playing 82 regular-season games.

The NBA said that Morant’s suspension begins immediately and will remain in effect for the first 25 games for which he is otherwise eligible and able to play.

“For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time,” said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. external-link

“[His] decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting.

“The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behaviour with guns will not be tolerated.”

The National Basketball Players Association, the league’s players union, criticised the length of the ban.

“We believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons,” NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio said.

“It is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league. We will explore with Ja all options and next steps.”