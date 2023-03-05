With a press release, Ja Morant wanted to have his say on the events of the last few hours that have put him under investigation by the NBA for having shown a gun during a live broadcast on his Instagram profile: “I take full responsibility for what happened last night. I apologize to my family, my teammates, coaches, fans, associates, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization, I apologize for letting you all down. I will be taking time away from the field to seek help and work on better ways to manage stress, and generally, my well-being.”