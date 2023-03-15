Home Sports Ja Morant suspended eight games by NBA after brandishing gun in video
Sports

Ja Morant suspended eight games by NBA after brandishing gun in video

by admin
Ja Morant suspended eight games by NBA after brandishing gun in video

In early March, rising Grizzlies star Ja Morant (23) posted a video of himself brandishing a gun on Instagram. After the heated controversy aroused across the Atlantic by this skid, the NBA decided, this Wednesday, to show its firmness. Thus, the League suspended the playmaker for eight matches for “ harmful conduct “. NBA boss Adam Silver said: Ja’s driving was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. . »

Punishment, ” without salary payment for missed matches, is retroactive. The young American will therefore be able to return to the Memphis team on March 21, against the Dallas Mavericks. Beyond the sports plan, the local police had ” concluded that no one had been threatened by the firearm and that in fact no firearm had been found “, deciding not to charge the player.

« Ja also made it clear to me that he learned his lessons from this incident and that he understood that his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the entire NBA community went far beyond his performance. in the field », a conclu Adam Silver.

See also  De Ligt, Juve want to lock the contract

You may also like

once the convictions of the two Americans have...

Yuzu Tea Featured Champions League UEFA Lazio VS...

DEL playoffs: Bremerhaven duped Munich, Ingolstadt wins after...

Champions League 2023 draws, guide, criteria and where...

Champions League: Real Madrid don’t give Liverpool a...

Osimhen, fantastic to be in the quarterfinals for...

Champions League: Strong Naples burst Frankfurt’s quarter-final dream

the absurd comedy staged at the stadium. That...

No wonder for Klopp at Real Madrid

NBA Draft guide to the NCAA Tournament: 20...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy