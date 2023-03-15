In early March, rising Grizzlies star Ja Morant (23) posted a video of himself brandishing a gun on Instagram. After the heated controversy aroused across the Atlantic by this skid, the NBA decided, this Wednesday, to show its firmness. Thus, the League suspended the playmaker for eight matches for “ harmful conduct “. NBA boss Adam Silver said: Ja’s driving was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. . »
Punishment, ” without salary payment for missed matches, is retroactive. The young American will therefore be able to return to the Memphis team on March 21, against the Dallas Mavericks. Beyond the sports plan, the local police had ” concluded that no one had been threatened by the firearm and that in fact no firearm had been found “, deciding not to charge the player.
« Ja also made it clear to me that he learned his lessons from this incident and that he understood that his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the entire NBA community went far beyond his performance. in the field », a conclu Adam Silver.