Jablonec acquired 19-year-old striker Náprstek from Nuremberg

Naprstek left for Nuremberg in 2019 from Slavia Prague. In the German club, however, he only played for the under-19 team and then for the B-team from the fourth league. “I’m glad the clubs have agreed and I can come back. I’m looking forward to the boys in the cabin and I believe I’ll fit in and we’ll understand each other on and off the pitch. I’m looking forward to playing here with experienced players who will continue to help me develop both in football and in personal life,” said Náprstek.