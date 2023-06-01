Home » Jablonec acquired 19-year-old striker Náprstek from Nuremberg
Sports

Jablonec acquired 19-year-old striker Náprstek from Nuremberg

by admin
Jablonec acquired 19-year-old striker Náprstek from Nuremberg

Naprstek left for Nuremberg in 2019 from Slavia Prague. In the German club, however, he only played for the under-19 team and then for the B-team from the fourth league. “I’m glad the clubs have agreed and I can come back. I’m looking forward to the boys in the cabin and I believe I’ll fit in and we’ll understand each other on and off the pitch. I’m looking forward to playing here with experienced players who will continue to help me develop both in football and in personal life,” said Náprstek.

Jablonec did not go well in the last league season and after the final 13th place on Monday, coach David Horejš was dismissed. The name of his successor will be announced by the club. “I would like to help Jablonec get to where it belongs in my view, namely to the top six in the league. And attack the cups,” said Náprstek.

See also  Lovosic handball players entered the playoffs with a win

You may also like

Women’s World Cup: 51 most memorable moments

The referees for the last day of LaLiga...

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra assures that the sports budget will...

Mathieu Coutadeur will leave AC Ajaccio at the...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Photo News Baoji...

Jack Grealish: The former Solihull schoolboy on the...

Bundesliga: Kirchler should put Altach on a new...

List of national training teams for Hangzhou Asian...

Ulster: Chief executive Jonny Petrie says province must...

Miami ready for Nikola Jokic: We have to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy