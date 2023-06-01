Jablonec acquired 19-year-old striker Náprstek from Nuremberg

Naprstek left for Nuremberg in 2019 from Slavia Prague. In the German club, however, he only played for the under-19 team and then for the B-team from the fourth league. “I’m glad the clubs have agreed and I can come back. I’m looking forward to the boys in the cabin and I believe I’ll fit in and we’ll understand each other on and off the pitch. I’m looking forward to playing here with experienced players who will continue to help me develop both in football and in personal life,” said Náprstek.
Jablonec did not go well in the last league season and after the final 13th place on Monday, coach David Horejš was dismissed. The name of his successor will be announced by the club. “I would like to help Jablonec get to where it belongs in my view, namely to the top six in the league. And attack the cups,” said Náprstek.
Welcome to Jablonec Matej! 💪⚽️💚
Nineteen-year-old striker Matěj Náprstek is moving to Jablonec from Nuremberg and has signed a multi-year contract. Good luck! #vprvnilinii pic.twitter.com/S7u3pHgO1T
