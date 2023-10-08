Jablonec stoppers will check Pilsen with Chorý. An unpleasant attacker, but it’s harder to escape, says Tekijaški

Even though Jablonec did not do well in the first third of the league, its defensive line has been stable since the first round with stoppers Hurtado from Colombia and Serb Tekijaški.

“Unfortunately, we waited a long time for the first victory and everyone thinks that things are not working for us here and everything is wrong here. But our stopper pair would be rated much better if we had three or four more points. Those boys are playing really well,” Jablonec coach Radoslav Látal highlighted the foreigners in defense.

In this season, they burned out only once. At home with Sparta in the 4th round, when they conceded a hard direct in the form of five goals. However, if we don’t count this match, Jablonec concedes an average of one goal per match, i.e. less than third-placed Pilsen or fourth-placed Olomouc.

“It already looks pretty good. Hurtad and I have been playing together for a long time and we already know each other and know what we can expect from each other. I think we work together and work well. We kept a clean sheet three times, but the match against Sparta didn’t go well,” 26-year-old Nemanja Tekijaški praises the cooperation with his defense partner.

He transferred to Jablonec from the Polish second division club Termalica Nieciecza at the end of June, on the same day as Hurtado, a year older, from the Slovak Skalica. Although they don’t chat much off the field, the South American is still learning English, but they understand each other on the pitch.

“We’re all a little different… He goes more into fights, he’s more aggressive. He goes into it one hundred percent, which is why he often lies on the pitch… I take more care of passing, so we complement each other well,” Tekijaški boasts.

The most productive team in the league, Pilsen, will now defend. “We know that Plzeň is in form now, in the league they gave gifts in the form of a high score twice. We know their quality. But we are going to Pilsen to follow up on the performance with Slovácko,” said Látal.

Together with Sparta, Viktoria scored 27 goals, the most of all league players. “Unpleasant team, but I think we’ve gotten into shape a bit. A win against Slovácko will help us one hundred percent, we are no longer under such pressure that we are perhaps the only team in Europe that has not yet won…,” admitted the native of Pančevo.

How is he looking forward to the fights with Chorý, who escaped a red card in the last round against Sparta for hitting the top of Sörensen’s temple and, according to the referees’ commission, should have been correctly sent off? “He is a tall striker, unpleasant in duels, but I have already got used to that in the Czech league. We’ll see how it looks. I like it, I like to defend such attackers. It will certainly be difficult, on the other hand, he is not very fast and you will get away with it,” concludes Tekijaški with a smile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

