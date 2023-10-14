Jac Morgan, the Welsh “symbol of renewal” in the Rugby World Cup

The Welsh Louis Rees-Zammit and Tomas Francis embrace their captain Jac Morgan (center) during the match between the XV du Poireau and Fiji, September 10, 2023, in Bordeaux. STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS

But in what state will Jac Morgan finish the Rugby World Cup? Against Fiji (32-26 victory), the third-row wing – or flanker – and Welsh captain finished with his ears as red as his jersey. Against Portugal (28-8 victory), he escaped with a deep cut on his scalp. During the duel against Australia, it was with a bloody nose that he scored a try at the very end of the match (40-6 victory). Obviously, while the Leek XV faces Argentina, in the quarter-final, Saturday October 14, at 5 p.m., at the Stade-Vélodrome in Marseille, we wonder.

He’s like that, Jac Morgan: he’s not afraid to make contact, at the risk of taking hits. Enough to recall another legendary flanker and captain, the Frenchman Jean-Pierre Rives, known as the “golden helmet” in the 1970s and 1980s. The native of Carmarthen, less than a hundred kilometers west of Cardiff, is not a physical monster. His height of 1.80 – for 103 kg all the same – would almost make him an anomaly in a position where most internationals are almost 20 centimeters taller under the height.

After each meeting of his troops – and whatever his wounds – the young man of 23 willingly complies with the exercise of the press conference, although he is slightly impressed by the pack of journalists. So many elements which have made Jac Morgan the new darling of Welsh supporters, lacking stars since the international retirements of veterans Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

It must be said that with the supersonic winger Louis Rees-Zammit, 22 years old – flashed one day at 38.6 km/h on the field – the third row embodies the future of a selection, which has fallen to ninth place in the world and who was nothing more than a shadow of herself. Before the World Cup, the Leek XV had suffered ten defeats in twelve matches, unheard of for a team which had won four grand slams in the Six Nations Tournament between 2005 and 2019.

Devastating tackles and finesse moves

Warren Gatland, the New Zealand coach of Wales, had a good intuition when, two weeks before the start of the high mass at the Ovalie, he named the young man captain to everyone’s surprise, despite only nine capes on the clock. Since then, his appointment has not been contested. “It symbolizes renewal, insisted to the Monde former French international third row Damien Chouly, before the start of the competition. The fact that he took the armband brought a little enthusiasm to a gloomy team. It’s good that experienced players have passed the torch. There was a spot to be had and Jac Morgan grabbed it. »

