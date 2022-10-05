ROME. From Xavi’s protests after the match at San Siro to an official statement at UEFA. Barcelona are thinking about this step to give a formal look to the anger following the decisions of the Slovenian referee Vincic and the Dutch Var Van Boekel in the Champions League game lost last night against Inter at San Siro. The Blaugrana reaction stems from two episodes: the goal canceled in Pedri for a touch of the hand by Ansu Fati and the penalty not granted for the touch of the hand by Dumfries.

Catalan protests

In the first case, the referee’s interpretation can be shared because the rule is very strict on hand fouls preceding a goal. In the second, some images released after the game seem to leave little doubt (it is not clear if the Var had them available). “We are outraged,” said Xavi hot after miming the gesture of money to the referee on the pitch. The Catalan sports newspapers speak of “raised hand robbery”. Everyone repeats the word “scandal”. Barcelona has gathered the public for the return match at Camp Nou, scheduled for next Wednesday, at this point decisive for the Catalans’ qualification for the round of 16, given that Xavi’s team is now third in the group behind Bayern Monaco and Inter. On their Twitter profile, the Catalan club has published an image of the Camp Nou packed with fans with the words: “Next Wednesday you will be the 12th man”. The intent is clear: to raise the temperature of the 90,000 in the stands.

It is a climate curiously similar to that of 12 years ago when Barcelona lost the first leg of the Champions League at San Siro with Mourinho’s Inter. Also in that case the Blaugrana complained about some arbitration decision considered unfavorable. “Ninety minutes at Camp Nou is a very long time,” said Pep Guardiola, then Barcelona coach. It ended with a 1-0 win for the hosts, insufficient to overturn the 3-1 knockout in Milan. In this case, Inter must at least try to equalize to stay ahead of the Catalans in the group table. The climate promises to be fiery.