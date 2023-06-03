Jack Devecchi, the journey with Dinamo continues…

Jack Devecchi left basketball after Dinamo Sassari’s defeat in the playoff semi-final against Olimpia Milano.
At Dinamo since 2011, Devecchi reiterated in the press conference that he will remain with the Sardinian team, without however clarifying in what role.
The company is expected to announce its new task shortly.
🗣 After the farewell press conference Jack Devecchi reiterated that he will continue his Dinamo adventure off the pitch, starting a new path. The journey continues, we will soon find out with which role.#lbaplayoff #lba #devecchi #Dinamo #togethergiants #Sardinia pic.twitter.com/V0REHAQ5HM
— Dynamo Sassari (@dinamo_sassari) June 3, 2023