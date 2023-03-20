Home Sports Jack Draper withdraws from Miami Open so as not to worsen abdominal injury
Jack Draper withdraws from Miami Open so as not to worsen abdominal injury

Jack Draper withdraws from Miami Open so as not to worsen abdominal injury
Jack Draper received treatment during his match against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

Britain’s Jack Draper has pulled out of this week’s Miami Open as he does not want to make an abdominal muscle injury any worse.

The 21-year-old suffered a slight tear to his oblique muscle at Indian Wells.

He retired early in the second set of a fourth round match against Carlos Alcaraz, who won the tournament and became the new world number one.

Draper, world number 43, suffered a series of retirements in 2021 but was able to play 22 events last year.

