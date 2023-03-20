9
Britain’s Jack Draper has pulled out of this week’s Miami Open as he does not want to make an abdominal muscle injury any worse.
The 21-year-old suffered a slight tear to his oblique muscle at Indian Wells.
He retired early in the second set of a fourth round match against Carlos Alcaraz, who won the tournament and became the new world number one.
Draper, world number 43, suffered a series of retirements in 2021 but was able to play 22 events last year.
