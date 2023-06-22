Jack Grealish, the alcoholic joys and the inevitable mess of not being aligned

What a beautiful mess to be Jack Grealish. Yes: the absolute protagonist of the moment without giving a damn about it, icon magnificently human in a football world that seems populated by characters all the same reciting mnemonic scripts. And he drunk for days she does nothing to hide her gioia muchchildish and perfectly Human without feeling constrained to the set, strutting and boring interpretation of divinity, conveyed by the label dei 100 and go million euros taped above. She won the Champions (moreover among the few who play well among his own, but we will come back to this later) and he has done everything: what we have seen is a interpretation however very successful Bernie Lomax in Weekend col Morto (with Walker holding him up Larry style) and then Haaland pouring bubbly on his head with him not batting an eye, a very likely fall from the open top bus due to the precarious conditions above avoided by the usual Walkergargle with vodka, winks to some fans and the kiss hand to a comedian. Bonuses: Ruben Dias throwing up in Jack’s mom’s purse.

Then he returned to play for the national team: however he did not take the field on 16 June against Malta and only came on in the 60th against the Macedonia…and we do not believe the choices of Southgate are very questionable, not even that of leaving him on the field to run after the match against Malta. They say you look like George Best it’s at Paul Gascoigne: Which of the two would gladly run after not being used in a game? No, Grealish doesn’t look like Gascoigne: there isn’t the spasmodic search for madness at any cost and in every situation as for Magpie; nor does it seem to carry the self-destructive demon by Best. Grealish seems to rather give a shit about everything and especially about being an icon. She does what she wants not to wishful thinking to be a “bad boy” therefore: drunkenness and related ridiculous moments they are not the means to provoke indignation and reaction, but a moment of passage where the judgment of others is not required either contemplated.

Of course, on the other hand, there doesn’t seem to be there either claim to be an example or to build an alla pop image Beckham: the many ridiculous moments in which Jack gets lost would not be contemplated in this case. No pretensions but unavoidable that this makes it unintentionally viral: web star with twitter account and numerous memes for his “performance”. In short, a light-hearted air does not give buffoon the one bullo, rather as a person almost out of this world who seems to get everyone to agree: Grealish is nice. All this, however, at the expense of a soccer player who instead on the pitch seems to find his dimension as a great footballer, which Grealish unequivocally is, just the opposite of the anarchy he manifests outside. On the other hand, the most dogmatic coach in the history of football should see someone like Grealish as the antithesis of all one’s creed and instead…

And instead Jack was a pillar of the team that won the Champions League, maybe not by how much Bernardo Silvabut for sure Grealish was the absolute protagonist: they will remember the kisses he sent them Guardiola after the semi-final against Real for understanding the moment and the team’s needs. A success of technician Spanishcertainly, but also from Grealish: very few would have bet on a result of the genre after the first season, negative, in City. He had arrived for 117 million euros, a record figure and considered by most to be unjustified even in the follies of the Premierwhen it was considered a dribblomane and it was enough that he could play well in a non-top tier team likeAston Villa. Grealish between a punch remedied by opponents and the usual photos that saw him lying somewhere (not) answered the usual manner: smiling, not caring, and being in his world. That world where she asks that the photo of her on the open bus to celebrate the “treble” end at Louvrethat world where Jack laughs because that photo in the Louvre actually ends up there…but in bathor where he appears already tipsy holding one beer can it’s a cassa bluetooth immediately after the match against Inter… the same one chasing Diogo Jota scored after a free corner kick, avoiding the 2-0 lead and leading City to a 4-1 win against Liverpool, in the perhaps decisive race to win the Premier League. In short, everything and its opposite: what a beautiful mess to be Jack Grealish.