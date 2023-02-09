The binomial sport and fashion is getting closer and closer and is also expanding in the metaverse. The Manchester City player testimonial of the brand on Roblox

Gucciafter creating your own thematic land on Roblox and having achieved considerable success by incorporating it into the Top 10 delle branded experience most successful in the platform, has leveraged the close partnership with English footballer from Manchester City, Jack Grealishto create a frictionless initiative between the real and virtual worlds.

From the times of David Beckham, up to the most recent cases with Cristiano Ronaldo, i fashion and luxury brands constantly look to the sports world to find new faces to use as testimonials for one’s products, while at the same time broadening one’s awareness within targets outside the sector.

Grealish’s look in the metaverse – from headband to Gucci suit

The avatar of Grealishobviously dressed in a very recognizable Gucci suit, has thus become the protagonist of a game that users who land inside Gucci Town can play, challenging the number 10 of the Citizens on penalties.

Furthermore, the footballer’s iconic hairstyle, with the band to hold back the hair, is available in the brand store and can be equipped by players to customize their avatars.

In this way, the Italian fashion brand has developed a new flow of participation in Gucci Town, further expanding its ecosystem of activities on Roblox and expanding the already vast audience of fans of the brand, attracting fans and admirers of the British football star to their land.

