Jack & Jones Partners with NBA China to Launch Exciting Fashion Collaboration in China

Title: NBA China Partner Jack & Jones Hosts All-Star Weekend to Promote Basketball Culture and Streetball Fashion

Subtitle: Dunk King Jordan Kilganon and Former NBA Star Shawn Marion Make Special Appearances

(Shanghai, China) – Jack & Jones, the leading menswear brand in Northern Europe, recently hosted an All-Star Weekend event in partnership with NBA China. The event aimed to promote basketball culture and streetball fashion among Chinese fans and fashion lovers. The collaboration between NBA China and Jack & Jones began in 2020, with the brand becoming the official licensee of NBA China.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the new JACK & JONES｜NBA joint series, which showcased the fusion of basketball elements and fashion trends. The series featured the classic logos of five legendary NBA teams – the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks. The collection incorporated a 1990s retro sports trend, street hip-hop elements, and basketball competition inspiration, resulting in an athletic leisure style that resonated with the current fashion landscape.

In addition to the fashion show, the All-Star Weekend also included the “Streetball Fighter” national league project, which aimed to provide a platform for street basketball players to showcase their skills and creativity. The intense games during the All-Star Weekend became a hot topic on social platforms and created a vibrant scene known as the “Chinese Streetball Spring Festival Gala.”

To add star power to the event, dunk king Jordan Kilganon and former NBA star Shawn Marion made special appearances. Kilganon, known as the “White Jordan,” impressed the crowd with his aerial acrobatics and praised the positive influence of streetball games on basketball community culture. Marion, hailed as the court “hacker,” interacted with fans at the JACK & JONES pop-up store and showcased his skills on the “Ball Touch Master” interactive game device.

The collaboration between NBA China and Jack & Jones goes beyond fashion and aims to promote basketball culture and the spirit of the game. The partnership seeks to inspire players from all walks of life to unleash their instincts and show their creativity on and off the court.

With their successful All-Star Weekend event, Jack & Jones and NBA China have reshaped the sports trend by blending sports and fashion. The event demonstrated that the stadium can become a show, breaking the boundaries between the field and the street.

As the official licensee of NBA China, Jack & Jones will continue to bring exciting collaborations and clothing options to NBA enthusiasts and basketball fans. The partnership aims to inject the basketball culture and spiritual resonance into fashion and inspire individuals to embrace a confident and independent attitude towards life.

###

###

About Jack & Jones:

Jack & Jones is a leading menswear brand in Northern Europe known for its trendsetting designs and fashion-forward collections. With a focus on innovation and reshaping fashion, Jack & Jones continuously offers high-quality clothing options for fashion lovers.

About NBA China:

NBA China is the official subsidiary of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in China, responsible for promoting and developing NBA basketball in the country. NBA China organizes various events and partnerships to engage Chinese fans and foster basketball culture.

