Crazy Azzurri in Istanbul: the Florentine confirms himself unbeatable in front of Marcell, who is injured
Historic and extraordinary. Samuele Ceccarelli, on his first call-up to the national team, is the new European champion in the 60m indoor with 6″48. Marcell Jacobs, the reigning champion, is beaten by his compatriot and takes silver in 6″50 (best time of the season) getting injured. This is the incredible epilogue of the third day, the one devoted to jet-men: the 23-year-old new Italian champion dominates, who with the 6″47 he signed in the semifinal hoisted himself to the fifth man ever on the Old Continent. Stunning. And to think that today he ran with a few lines of fever on him…
Ceccarelli fairy tale
The fastest man in Europe, therefore, is still blue. He is the bearer of Athletics Firenze Marathon, the 23-year-old future lawyer from the San Carlo area of Massa who trains, far from the spotlight, in the “Flacone e Borsellino” stadium in Pietrasanta, Lucca. On 19 February Samuele Ceccarelli surprised Italy by beating Jacobs at the indoor Assoluti in Ancona, on 4 March he repeated it by beating the Olympic champion again, this time on the European stage. Sensational is an understatement. For Marcell, second, all that remains is to recognize his superiority. And to wonder about the new injury, still the left calf which had already given problems last year.
