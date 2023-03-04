Historic and extraordinary. Samuele Ceccarelli, on his first call-up to the national team, is the new European champion in the 60m indoor with 6″48. Marcell Jacobs, the reigning champion, is beaten by his compatriot and takes silver in 6″50 (best time of the season) getting injured. This is the incredible epilogue of the third day, the one devoted to jet-men: the 23-year-old new Italian champion dominates, who with the 6″47 he signed in the semifinal hoisted himself to the fifth man ever on the Old Continent. Stunning. And to think that today he ran with a few lines of fever on him…