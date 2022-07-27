Home Sports Jacobs and the injury: “The Europeans? I don’t give up. Got worse troubles”
Jacobs and the injury: “The Europeans? I don’t give up. Got worse troubles”



The muscle injury to his right leg is serious, but on Saturday the Olympian is expected from a test. The road to Munich is not closed

In 5 days, a year will have passed since the Olympic triumph over 100. And perhaps the best therapy could be to stop, close your eyes and go back to those magical hours of August 1, 2021, at the National Stadium in Tokyo, the “forest” stadium, the empty stadium that the blues filled mad with joy singing the immortal “Volare”. The fact is, it’s not enough to cuddle memories, also because Jacobs has a lot to do. For the moment we cannot speak of medals or time trials.

