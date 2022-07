EUGENE. The man absent in the lane, the Olympic champion who did not race, the sprinter who retired in the 100 (before the semifinal) speaks at the press conference. Silver necklace around the neck, bracelet on the left wrist, Rolex, also silver that one, on the right arm, face quite serene. Marcell Jacobs will return to Italy on Friday, on Thursday he will do an ultrasound here in Eugene, but the magnetic resonance scan will be decisive for understanding his condition on Monday in Rome.