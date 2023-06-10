Jacobs returns and arrives penultimate in Paris: “At least I’ll run”. The road to the World Cup in Budapest

from thatolympic gold with European record almost two years have passed. From the 9 seconds and 80 cents of Tokyo, Marcell Jacobs he never ran the same time again. Last year she won the Europeans of Monaco in 9″95, best result of the season. Before and after a series of injuries, which almost always kept him away from the track. Friday night at the Charlety stadium in Parisfourth stage of the Wanda Diamond League, the awaited return has arrived: Jacobs has arrived penultimate in the 100 meters with a time of 10”21. First the American Noah Lyles with 9”97. Under these conditions, the road to i world championships in Budapest (from 19 to 27 August) becomes an unknown factor, also because in the meantime its rivals, not only Fred Kerleythey keep getting better.

“I didn’t mind the first part but in the end the legs have become not of woodBut say cementfor the three weeks I was unable to work,” she said Marcell Jacobsto the microphones of Raisport after the 100m race in Paris. “However I’m running, this is important to me”, added the Italian athlete. “It’s a race to throw away, with a time I haven’t done in years, but I’m back to doing the thing that it makes me happier“Jacobs pointed out.

In the ranking Iaaf – updated June 6 – Jacobs is currently 12esimo. First, his “enemy” Kerley, with whom he has often caught up via social media in recent weeks: they had to challenge each other at the Golden Gala in Florence, skipped by the blue and won by the American in 9″97. Kerley has a staff of 9″76 scored last year in Eugene. His season best is May 21 in Yokoama, 9″88, but last year it dropped three times to 9.80 and two times below 9.90. In second place in the IAAF ranking is another American, Trayvon Bromell, third in Florence last week in 10″09, best result of the season. He too has a staff of 9″76, scored in September 2021 in Nairobi. All stars and stripes close the podium Marvin Bray–Williamswhich in the 100 meters has a staff of 9″85 conquered in Florida in 2021. The best result of this season is the 9″93 at the end of May at Montreuil. Fourth in the standings is the South African Brother Simbinewhich this year has a 9″92 at Potchefstroom. In fifth place is another athlete with a personal best of Jacobs, Christian Colemanwhich just stopped the time trial in Devonshire on 21 May last 9″78, time not approved for the wind. Still statistics in hand, this year the best time so far is that of Ferdinand Obscenea Kenyan who ran in Nairobi a month ago 9″84.