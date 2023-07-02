Jae Crowder rimane con i Milwaukee Bucks

Jae Crowder has reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks for a new one-year contract, reports Chris Haynes.

The forward averaged 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18 regular season games last year with Giannis and his teammates, but was then used with a dropper in the playoff series loss against Miami.

Free agent forward Jae Crowder has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

