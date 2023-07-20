Home » Jagr intends to detonate a transfer bomb! The owner of two bronze medals from the World Cup is to return to Kladno after 17 years
Jagr intends to detonate a transfer bomb! The owner of two bronze medals from the World Cup is to return to Kladno after 17 years

Jagr intends to detonate a transfer bomb! The owner of two bronze medals from the World Cup is to return to Kladno after 17 years

It’s no secret that the Central Bohemian club paid a lot for Frolík’s services last year, when the owner of two bronze medals from the World Cup and winner of the Stanley Cup with Chicago was returning after a year from the originally agreed two-year engagement in Lausanne, Switzerland.

At that time, however, Frolík gave his parent club a basket and preferred the offer from Liberec. He averaged half a point per game for the White Tigers in the regular season, then added three points in nine playoff games.

However, after the contract expired, the participant of last year’s Olympics in Beijing did not see its extension. “I am truly sorry that I was not able to say goodbye to him. He left for America immediately after the playoffs, so basically we had no conversation about whether there was interest from any side to continue the cooperation. However, Michael was a relatively expensive player, and I wanted to fill his place with someone younger,” said Liberec coach Filip Pešán in May.

Since then, the thirty-five-year-old Frolík has been considering whether to continue his career, and possibly where. According to the Sport.cz source, the owner of 858 starts in the NHL is close to an agreement with his parent company Kladno, whose jersey he last wore in the 2005/06 season.

Experienced attackers Tomáš Plekanec and Jakub Klepiš are not on the Knights’ roster for the time being. But both should continue in Kladno. The question is the next player future of the owner Jaromír Jágr.

“Of course, I still enjoy hockey. At the same time, it is rather frustrating for me when I was used to performing some performances that I am understandably no longer capable of at my age. I am clear that I would have to jump into the preliminary matches in August. In the course of the season, I probably wouldn’t want to jump into it again,” Jágr let himself be heard at the end of April after the successfully managed tie with Zlín.

