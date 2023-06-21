Jagr strongly intervened in the dispute over Jalonen

The situation regarding the coach of the national hockey team arouses more and more passions. Jakub Voráček and other hockey players criticized the undignified drama that took place around the (non)revocation of Finnish coach Kari Jalonen. Jaromír Jágr, one of the eleven members of the union’s executive committee, who will make a final decision on the future of the national team’s coaching staff on June 29, responded to this. “Mainly patience, there’s no rush. This impetuous blind shooting does not help anyone,” wrote the playing owner of the Kladno Knights on Facebook.

