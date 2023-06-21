Home » Jagr strongly intervened in the dispute over Jalonen
Sports

Jagr strongly intervened in the dispute over Jalonen

by admin

The situation regarding the coach of the national hockey team arouses more and more passions. Jakub Voráček and other hockey players criticized the undignified drama that took place around the (non)revocation of Finnish coach Kari Jalonen. Jaromír Jágr, one of the eleven members of the union’s executive committee, who will make a final decision on the future of the national team’s coaching staff on June 29, responded to this. “Mainly patience, there’s no rush. This impetuous blind shooting does not help anyone,” wrote the playing owner of the Kladno Knights on Facebook.

See also  Two more weeks off for football. It begins on January 23 with the recoveries

You may also like

The league falls into the relegation zone and...

Germany also loses against Colombia

Serie A, verdicts: relegations and teams that will...

Justice reform: it is a clash between the...

Why do you play basketball and what to...

Inter transfer market, United interested in Onana. Vicar...

EM qualification: Baumgartner shoots Sweden ko

Football, the French Kanté from Chelsea to the...

WTA 50th anniversary: Billie Jean King and Rosie...

The Czechs have chosen the flag bearer! Miculyčová...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy